Apr 27, 2026

Underrated 2000s rom-coms you need to rewatch

Aanya Mehta

Definitely, Maybe

Ryan Reynolds shines in this heartfelt story about love, timing, and second chances, told through a father’s past relationships.

Source: wikipedia

Just Friends

Ryan Reynolds delivers comedy gold in this hilarious take on the “friend zone” trope.

Source: wikipedia

Leap Year

Starring Amy Adams, this charming road trip romance through Ireland is full of scenic beauty and slow burn chemistry.

Source: wikipedia

Music and Lyrics

A sweet, music filled romance starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore, with surprisingly catchy songs.

Source: wikipedia

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

A charming, music driven love story starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, set over one unforgettable night.

Source: wikipedia

Penelope

Starring Christina Ricci, this quirky fairy tale rom com blends romance with self acceptance and whimsical storytelling.

Source: wikipedia

The Holiday

Featuring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, this cosy, feel good film explores love across continents.

Source: wikipedia

The Jane Austen Book Club

A group of strangers bond over Jane Austen novels, leading to unexpected romances and personal revelations.

Source: wikipedia

What to watch on OTT: Aap Jaisa Koi, Moonwalk and more