Underrated 2000s rom-coms you need to rewatch

Apr 27, 2026
Ryan Reynolds shines in this heartfelt story about love, timing, and second chances, told through a father’s past relationships.
Source: wikipedia
Ryan Reynolds delivers comedy gold in this hilarious take on the “friend zone” trope.
Source: wikipedia
Starring Amy Adams, this charming road trip romance through Ireland is full of scenic beauty and slow burn chemistry.
Source: wikipedia
A sweet, music filled romance starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore, with surprisingly catchy songs.
Source: wikipedia
A charming, music driven love story starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, set over one unforgettable night.
Source: wikipedia
Starring Christina Ricci, this quirky fairy tale rom com blends romance with self acceptance and whimsical storytelling.
Source: wikipedia
Featuring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, this cosy, feel good film explores love across continents.
Source: wikipedia
A group of strangers bond over Jane Austen novels, leading to unexpected romances and personal revelations.
Source: wikipedia
What to watch on OTT: Aap Jaisa Koi, Moonwalk and more