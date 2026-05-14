The Best Sofia Coppola Movies Every Cinephile Should Watch

May 14, 2026
Set in Tokyo, this bittersweet film follows two lonely strangers who form an unexpected bond. Its emotional depth, soft visuals, and memorable performances made it a cult classic.
Source: wikipedia
A stylish reimagining of the French queen’s life, this film blends historical drama with modern music and fashion aesthetics. Its pastel visuals became instantly iconic.
Source: wikipedia
A light hearted yet emotional story about a daughter reconnecting with her charming father while suspecting her husband of infidelity. The film mixes humour with emotional vulnerability.
Source: wikipedia
Based on the life of Priscilla Presley, the film offers an intimate look into her relationship with Elvis Presley and the emotional complexities behind fame.
Source: wikipedia
This quiet drama follows a Hollywood actor navigating fame, isolation, and fatherhood. Its understated storytelling captures Coppola’s signature reflective style.
Source: wikipedia
Set during the American Civil War, this tense psychological drama unfolds in a girls’ boarding school after the arrival of an injured soldier. The film is visually stunning and deeply atmospheric.
Source: wikipedia
Inspired by true events, the film explores celebrity obsession and social media culture through a group of teenagers who rob celebrity homes in Los Angeles.
Source: wikipedia
Coppola’s debut feature explores the mysterious lives of the Lisbon sisters through dreamy visuals and haunting narration. The film remains one of her most atmospheric works.
Source: wikipedia
Underrated 2000s rom-coms you need to rewatch