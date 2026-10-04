Susan Sarandon's must watch movies

Oct 04, 2026
Susan Sarandon stars as Louise Sawyer alongside Geena Davis in Ridley Scott’s landmark road movie. The film follows two friends whose weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn, with Sarandon’s performance earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Source: wikipedia
Directed by Louis Malle, this crime drama follows an ageing small-time gangster and a young woman whose lives become intertwined in Atlantic City. Sarandon plays Sally Matthews, a casino employee dreaming of becoming a croupier, in an Academy Award-nominated performance.
Source: wikipedia
In this romantic sports comedy, Sarandon plays Annie Savoy, a baseball fan who becomes romantically involved with players while dispensing her own unconventional wisdom about the game. She stars alongside Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins.
Source: wikipedia
Sarandon delivers one of her most acclaimed performances as Sister Helen Prejean, a nun who forms a relationship with a convicted murderer on death row. Directed by Tim Robbins, the powerful drama earned Sarandon the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Source: wikipedia
Sarandon plays Michaela Odone, a mother who refuses to accept that her son's rare illness is incurable. Based on a true story, the drama follows the Odones' determined search for a treatment and earned Sarandon an Academy Award nomination.
Source: wikipedia
Sarandon stars opposite Julia Roberts in this emotional family drama. She plays Jackie Harrison, a mother dealing with cancer while trying to accept the woman who will become her children's stepmother. The film explores motherhood, family and letting go.
Source: wikipedia
In this legal thriller based on John Grisham's novel, Sarandon plays attorney Reggie Love, who takes on the dangerous case of a young boy who knows too much about a criminal investigation. Her performance earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
Source: wikipedia
Sarandon plays Janet Weiss in this flamboyant musical cult classic. When Janet and her fiancé Brad encounter the eccentric Dr Frank-N-Furter, their ordinary evening turns into a bizarre adventure. The film became a celebrated midnight-movie phenomenon.
Source: wikipedia
Chris Tucker films worth revisiting for nostalgia