International Films at Cannes 2026 You Need to Watch

May 15, 2026
Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi returns with a French language feature expected to blend emotional intimacy with layered storytelling.
Source: wikipedia
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, this tragicomedy explores heartbreak, memory, and artistic anxiety during the holiday season. It’s one of the festival’s most talked about premieres.
Source: wikipedia
This World War I drama from Belgian director Lukas Dhont mixes war, friendship, and theatre against the backdrop of the trenches.
Source: wikipedia
Set in postwar Germany, this emotional road film stars Sandra Hüller and promises the haunting visual storytelling that director Paweł Pawlikowski is known for.
Source: wikipedia
South Korean director Na Hong-jin brings a mysterious sci-fi thriller involving a strange tiger attack and unsettling supernatural elements
Source: wikipedia
Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi returns to Cannes with a layered drama reportedly starring Isabelle Huppert. The film is already generating awards-season buzz.
Source: wikipedia
Known for emotionally rich family dramas, Hirokazu Kore-eda surprises audiences with a near future sci-fi story about a family and a humanoid robot.
Source: wikipedia
Set in 1980s New York, this musical drama stars Rami Malek and explores queer identity, nightlife, and relationships through music and emotion.
Source: wikipedia
The Best Sofia Coppola Movies Every Cinephile Should Watch