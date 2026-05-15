May 15, 2026

International Films at Cannes 2026 You Need to Watch

Aanya Mehta

All of a Sudden

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi returns with a French language feature expected to blend emotional intimacy with layered storytelling.

Source: wikipedia

Bitter Christmas

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, this tragicomedy explores heartbreak, memory, and artistic anxiety during the holiday season. It’s one of the festival’s most talked about premieres.

Source: wikipedia

Coward

This World War I drama from Belgian director Lukas Dhont mixes war, friendship, and theatre against the backdrop of the trenches.

Source: wikipedia

Fatherland

Set in postwar Germany, this emotional road film stars Sandra Hüller and promises the haunting visual storytelling that director Paweł Pawlikowski is known for.

Source: wikipedia

Hope

South Korean director Na Hong-jin brings a mysterious sci-fi thriller involving a strange tiger attack and unsettling supernatural elements

Source: wikipedia

Parallel Tales

Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi returns to Cannes with a layered drama reportedly starring Isabelle Huppert. The film is already generating awards-season buzz.

Source: wikipedia

Sheep in the Box

Known for emotionally rich family dramas, Hirokazu Kore-eda surprises audiences with a near future sci-fi story about a family and a humanoid robot.

Source: wikipedia

The Man I Love

Set in 1980s New York, this musical drama stars Rami Malek and explores queer identity, nightlife, and relationships through music and emotion.

Source: wikipedia

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