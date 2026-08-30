Cameron Diaz movies you can't miss out on

Aug 30, 2026
One of the best showcases of Diaz's range, this surreal comedy-drama saw her play Lotte Schwartz, a character dramatically different from her glamorous earlier roles. She underwent a striking transformation for the part and earned major award recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination and a BAFTA nomination.
Source: wikipedia
Martin Scorsese's historical epic gave Diaz the opportunity to move into more dramatic territory. She played Jenny Everdeane, a pickpocket and con artist caught between the film's warring factions. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Source: wikipedia
In this emotional drama, Diaz plays Maggie Feller, a troubled, impulsive woman whose relationship with her more responsible sister Rose forms the heart of the story. The film revealed a more vulnerable side of Diaz and remains one of her more underrated dramatic performances.
Source: wikipedia
In this much-loved romantic comedy, Diaz plays Kimberly Wallace, the sweet but somewhat naïve woman at the centre of Julia Roberts' character's complicated plan. Her performance helped establish Diaz as a major rom-com star and showed that she could hold her own alongside Roberts.
Source: wikipedia
As the voice of Princess Fiona, Diaz gave one of animation's most recognisable characters her personality. Fiona's combination of independence, humour and vulnerability made her a standout, and Diaz reprised the role across the Shrek franchise.
Source: wikipedia
If you're looking for a feel-good Cameron Diaz classic, The Holiday is hard to skip. She plays Amanda Woods, a Los Angeles-based film-trailer producer who swaps homes with Kate Winslet's character and unexpectedly finds romance in the English countryside. The festive romantic comedy has become a perennial comfort-watch.
Source: wikipedia
Cameron Diaz made her film debut as Tina Carlyle in The Mask, starring opposite Jim Carrey. Though she had never acted professionally before, her charisma made an immediate impression and launched her Hollywood career. The wildly energetic comedy remains one of her most memorable introductions to audiences.
Source: wikipedia
Diaz's role as Mary Jensen transformed her into a full-fledged A-list star. The Farrelly brothers' outrageous comedy became a major box-office success, while Diaz's comic timing and charm made the titular character unforgettable.
Source: wikipedia
International Films at Cannes 2026 You Need to Watch