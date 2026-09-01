Zendaya’s most underrated roles that deserve a watch

The Greatest Showman (2017)

As Anne Wheeler, a talented trapeze artist in The Greatest Showman, Zendaya brought warmth and emotional depth to the musical drama. Her character's relationship with Phillip, played by Zac Efron, becomes one of the film's emotional threads, while their performance of “Rewrite the Stars” remains one of its most memorable moments. It is an early example of Zendaya combining acting, singing and physical performance on a major screen.