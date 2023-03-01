Zakia Jafri, other victims visit Gulberg society over two decades after Gujarat riots
Zakia Jafri, one of the victims of violence at Gulbarg society during the 2002 Gujarat riots, revisited the area on the anniversary day for a prayer meeting
Zakia is the widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who along with 68 others was killed inside the gated society
Last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging a clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team
The top court held that Zakia’s appeal was “devoid of merits and deserves to be dismissed”.
Zakia Jafri has been fighting for justice since 2006
Zakia’s call for justice gained momentum in 2008 when the Supreme Court ordered the government to re-investigate nine cases including the Gulberg Society incident.
Zakia has remained adamant about bringing the perpetrators of violence to justice.