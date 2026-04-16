Apr 16, 2026

Trailblazing Women Chess Masters

Aanya Mehta

Dronavalli Harika

Known for her strategic brilliance, Harika has won multiple medals at Chess Olympiads and is among India’s top female players.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hou Yifan

One of the strongest female players in history, Hou Yifan became the youngest Women’s World Champion and has consistently ranked among the top players globally.

Source: wikimedia commons

Koneru Humpy

An Indian chess prodigy, Humpy became one of the youngest women to achieve the Grandmaster title and has been a dominant force in international chess.

Source: wikimedia commons

Maia Chiburdanidze

She became the Women’s World Champion at just 17 and held the title for over a decade, showcasing incredible consistency and skill.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nona Gaprindashvili

A trailblazer from Georgia, she became the first woman to be awarded the Grandmaster title by FIDE, breaking gender barriers in chess.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tan Zhongyi

A former Women’s World Champion, Tan Zhongyi has made a mark with her aggressive playing style and strong performances on the global stage.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vera Menchik

The first Women’s World Chess Champion, Vera Menchik dominated women’s chess in the early 20th century and even defeated several top male players of her time.

Source: wikimedia commons

Xie Jun

Xie Jun was a pioneer for China in chess, becoming the country’s first Women’s World Champion and paving the way for future champions.

Source: wikimedia commons

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