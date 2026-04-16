Trailblazing Women Chess Masters

Apr 16, 2026
Known for her strategic brilliance, Harika has won multiple medals at Chess Olympiads and is among India’s top female players.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the strongest female players in history, Hou Yifan became the youngest Women’s World Champion and has consistently ranked among the top players globally.
Source: wikimedia commons
An Indian chess prodigy, Humpy became one of the youngest women to achieve the Grandmaster title and has been a dominant force in international chess.
Source: wikimedia commons
She became the Women’s World Champion at just 17 and held the title for over a decade, showcasing incredible consistency and skill.
Source: wikimedia commons
A trailblazer from Georgia, she became the first woman to be awarded the Grandmaster title by FIDE, breaking gender barriers in chess.
Source: wikimedia commons
A former Women’s World Champion, Tan Zhongyi has made a mark with her aggressive playing style and strong performances on the global stage.
Source: wikimedia commons
The first Women’s World Chess Champion, Vera Menchik dominated women’s chess in the early 20th century and even defeated several top male players of her time.
Source: wikimedia commons
Xie Jun was a pioneer for China in chess, becoming the country’s first Women’s World Champion and paving the way for future champions.
Source: wikimedia commons
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