Women, check out these book recommendations

This classic extended essay examines women’s place in literature and society, arguing for creative and financial independence. It remains one of the most powerful texts on women and artistic freedom.
A smart and accessible essay collection that explores feminism, culture, media, and personal contradictions. Honest and witty, it makes feminist thought feel real and approachable.
A mythological retelling that centres the often overlooked witch Circe from Greek mythology. The novel reframes power, exile, and womanhood through a lyrical and deeply human lens.
A memoir about a woman who grows up in a strict, survivalist household and eventually earns a PhD from Cambridge. It’s a remarkable story of self-education, courage, and transformation.
A timeless coming of age novel following the March sisters as they navigate dreams, work, love, and family. Warm, wise, and still relatable, it celebrates women’s ambitions and individuality.
A landmark novel told through letters, The Color Purple follows Celie’s journey from oppression to self-worth and independence. It powerfully explores sisterhood, resilience, identity, and healing, and remains one of the most important women centred novels of modern literature.
A gripping dystopian novel that explores women’s rights, power, and control through a chilling near future society. Thought provoking and unsettling, it reshapes how readers think about autonomy and resistance.
Women’s Courtyard explores women’s inner lives, relationships, and social boundaries through layered storytelling and cultural context. The book highlights female voices, shared spaces, and emotional resilience, offering readers a reflective look at womanhood and community.
