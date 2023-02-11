Winter Games commence in Gulmarg
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur officially declared the start of the Khelo India Winter Games third edition in Gulmarg on Friday.
PM Modi sent his best wishes to participating athletes, coaches and officials
40 Khelo India Centres were launched across the valley on this occasion.
Traditional dance performances were a part of the inauguration ceremony.
The Winter Games will take place until February 14 in Gulmarg and over 1500 athletes across 29 States and Union Territories are participating.
The total number of sports disciplines are 11.
