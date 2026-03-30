Wild animals with unusual names

Mar 30, 2026
A strange looking lemur with big eyes and a long finger used to tap trees, its name sounds as quirky as it looks.
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Famous for its bright blue feet and silly name, this bird also performs an adorable mating dance.
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This turtle gets its funny name from the taste of its meat (historically) and its chicken like clucking sounds.
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A tiny antelope with a name that sounds like a joke but it’s actually named after the alarm call it makes.
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Despite the spooky name, this rare deep sea creature looks almost cartoonishly bizarre with its protruding jaw.
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Completely hairless and wrinkly, this unusual rodent lives underground and has a name that’s hard not to laugh at.
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A small but aggressive fish with a hilarious name, it opens its mouth wide in territorial displays that look oddly dramatic.
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Its dramatic name comes from its horn like features, but it’s actually harmless and masters camouflage like a leaf.
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