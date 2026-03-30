Mar 30, 2026

Wild animals with unusual names

Aanya Mehta

Aye-aye

A strange looking lemur with big eyes and a long finger used to tap trees, its name sounds as quirky as it looks.

Source: unsplash

Blue-Footed Booby

Famous for its bright blue feet and silly name, this bird also performs an adorable mating dance.

Source: unsplash

Chicken Turtle

This turtle gets its funny name from the taste of its meat (historically) and its chicken like clucking sounds.

Source: unsplash

Dik-dik

A tiny antelope with a name that sounds like a joke but it’s actually named after the alarm call it makes.

Source: unsplash

Goblin Shark

Despite the spooky name, this rare deep sea creature looks almost cartoonishly bizarre with its protruding jaw.

Source: unsplash

Naked Mole-Rat

Completely hairless and wrinkly, this unusual rodent lives underground and has a name that’s hard not to laugh at.

Source: unsplash

Sarcastic Fringehead

A small but aggressive fish with a hilarious name, it opens its mouth wide in territorial displays that look oddly dramatic.

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Satanic Leaf-Tailed Gecko

Its dramatic name comes from its horn like features, but it’s actually harmless and masters camouflage like a leaf.

Source: unsplash

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