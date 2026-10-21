Who was Johnny Appleseed?

He Had a Distinctive Sense of Style

Johnny Appleseed became known for his unusual clothing, which reportedly included a loose garment made from a discarded coffee sack and a cooking pot worn as a hat. Accounts also describe him frequently travelling barefoot, even in cold weather. His unconventional appearance helped distinguish him from other settlers and contributed to the stories that grew around him. Some details of his famous outfit come from accounts written after his lifetime, so not every element can be independently confirmed.