Who is the oldest Booker prize winner, M. John Harrison?

He once served as a Booker Prize judge

Interestingly, Harrison had been associated with the Booker Prize long before winning it. He served as one of the judges for the 2022 edition, helping assess the year's shortlisted fiction. His own winning novel, The End of Everything, was his first-ever Booker Prize nomination. In 2026, the judging panel was chaired by historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, who unanimously selected his novel from 163 submissions.