Who is the oldest Booker prize winner, M. John Harrison?

Nov 14, 2026
Harrison was born in 1945 in Rugby, Warwickshire, England, into an engineering family. His interest in literature developed during his school years, when an English teacher introduced him to the works of playwright George Bernard Shaw. He eventually pursued writing and sold his first short story in 1965, beginning a literary career that would span six decades.
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British author M. John Harrison, whose full name is Michael John Harrison, became the oldest-ever recipient of the Booker Prize in November 2026. He won the prestigious literary award for his dystopian novel The End of Everything, surpassing Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, who was 79 when she jointly won the prize in 2019. His victory also marked a major moment for science fiction, a genre that had long struggled for recognition at the Booker.
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Harrison became closely associated with the British speculative fiction scene during the late 1960s and 1970s. In 1969, he joined the staff of New Worlds, an influential science fiction magazine, where he edited its books pages until 1978. The publication was associated with experimental writing and the New Wave science fiction movement, which challenged conventional storytelling and explored social, psychological and political themes.
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The Booker Prize was not Harrison's first major literary recognition. His novel Climbers won the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature in 1989, while Nova Swing received the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 2007. His 2020 novel The Sunken Land Begins to Rise Again won the Goldsmiths Prize, which recognises innovative fiction. These honours established his reputation well before his historic Booker victory.
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One of Harrison's best-known literary achievements is the Viriconium series, which began in 1971 and continued until 1984. The collection of novels and short stories revolves around a fictional city on a futuristic Earth, featuring strange landscapes, shifting realities and unconventional characters. The series established him as an influential voice in speculative fiction and demonstrated his willingness to experiment with traditional fantasy and science fiction.
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Literature was not Harrison's only pursuit. He was once an enthusiastic rock climber and fell runner, interests that also influenced his writing. His novel Climbers draws on the world of British rock climbing and explores the relationships, rivalries and experiences of people connected to the sport. He also ghostwrote on behalf of a legendary British rock climber, demonstrating how closely the activity was connected to his life.
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Interestingly, Harrison had been associated with the Booker Prize long before winning it. He served as one of the judges for the 2022 edition, helping assess the year's shortlisted fiction. His own winning novel, The End of Everything, was his first-ever Booker Prize nomination. In 2026, the judging panel was chaired by historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, who unanimously selected his novel from 163 submissions.
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Published in June 2026, The End of Everything is Harrison's 13th novel. Set on the Kent coast in a near-future Britain devastated by a mysterious catastrophe, it follows Phillip Tennent, a beachcomber, and his elderly aunt, Marnie, as they attempt to survive amid social collapse and the appearance of strange shape-shifting entities called iGhetti. At 198 pages, it was the shortest book on the 2026 shortlist.
Source: amazon.in
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