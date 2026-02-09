Feb 09, 2026

Nature’s Oddities: Weird Plants You Didn’t Know Existed

Aanya Mehta

Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum)

This giant bloom is famous for smelling like rotting flesh when it flowers. Even stranger? It can take years to bloom and lasts only a few days.

Source: unsplash

Ghost Plant (Monotropa uniflora)

Completely white and leafless, this plant doesn’t photosynthesise. It survives by stealing nutrients from fungi underground.

Source: unsplash

Living Stones (Lithops)

These plants look exactly like pebbles to survive harsh deserts. They photosynthesise through a tiny slit on top.

Source: unsplash

Monkey Puzzle Tree

With sharp, spiralling branches, this tree looks prehistoric. Its name comes from the idea that even a monkey couldn’t climb it.

Source: unsplash

Pitcher Plant

Another carnivorous wonder, this plant traps insects in liquid-filled “pitchers” where they are slowly digested.

Source: unsplash

Sensitive Plant (Mimosa pudica)

Touch its leaves and they instantly fold inward. It reacts to movement, light, and even temperature changes.

Source: unsplash

Baobab Tree

Often called the “upside down tree,” the baobab stores massive amounts of water in its trunk and can live for thousands of years.

Source: unsplash

Venus Flytrap

One of the world’s few carnivorous plants, it snaps shut on insects using tiny trigger hairs. It’s a plant that actively hunts.

Source: unsplash

Charles Dickens’ essentials everyone should read