Strange and surprising facts about Elizabethan England

Nov 05, 2026
Queen Elizabeth I reportedly relied on astrologer and mathematician John Dee to select an auspicious date for her coronation. Astrology and numerology were influential in Elizabethan court circles, and the queen hoped that choosing a favourable date would bring good fortune to her reign.
Source: wikimedia commons
Religious conformity was a major concern under Elizabeth I, a Protestant monarch ruling a country divided between Catholics and Protestants. People were required to attend Church of England services on Sundays, while attending Catholic Mass could attract fines. Religious tensions also contributed to plots against the queen during her reign.
Source: wikimedia commons
Elizabethan entertainment could be brutal. Bear-baiting, in which dogs were set upon a chained bear, attracted crowds who watched the spectacle and sometimes placed bets. The sport was so popular that in 1591, London theatres were prohibited from staging performances on Thursdays, when bear-baiting took place.
Source: wikimedia commons
Forget modern football pitches and tightly regulated matches. In Elizabethan England, village football could involve large numbers of players, sprawling playing areas and considerable physical violence. Matches could resemble chaotic contests between communities, with injuries sometimes resulting from the rough style of play.
Source: wikimedia commons
Elizabethan England took early steps towards building a colonial empire. Explorers and privateers such as Francis Drake and Walter Raleigh became prominent figures in overseas ventures. Raleigh's attempt to establish a colony at Roanoke, in present-day North Carolina, ended in failure, but such expeditions foreshadowed England’s later imperial expansion.
Source: wikimedia commons
Women were not permitted to perform in professional English theatre during Elizabeth I’s reign. Female characters in Shakespearean plays were therefore portrayed by male actors, often younger performers. This meant that audiences watched men playing women who, in turn, sometimes disguised themselves as men within the stories.
Source: wikimedia commons
Water supplies in many Elizabethan towns could be contaminated, making drinking water a concern. Consequently, weak beer, often called small beer, was a common everyday drink for adults and children. It contained much less alcohol than stronger ales, although drinking habits varied depending on location and availability.
Source: wikimedia commons
Fashion was not simply a matter of personal taste. Elizabethan sumptuary laws restricted which fabrics, garments and accessories people could wear according to their social standing. These rules were designed to preserve class distinctions, meaning that dressing above your station could get you into trouble.
Source: wikimedia commons
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