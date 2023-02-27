Nagaland, Meghalaya vote in legislative Assembly elections
Voting for Assembly elections in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began Monday
Voters could be seen waiting in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya
Polling will be held till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2 following which the results will be declared
In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting 59 out of a total of 60 seats.
Meghalaya, meanwhile, is witnessing polling in 59 of 60 Assembly seats, where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates.
Here, an elderly voter can be seen being helped as she comes out after casting her vote at a polling booth in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya