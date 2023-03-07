Holi celebrated with much fervour across India
It is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated by Indians
The festival of colours marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season
It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar
On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other
In West Bengal people celebrate Dhol Utsav
While Holi is based on the legend of Prahlad, an incarnation of Vishnu, in north India, Bengali Dol revolves around Krishna and Radha.
This Holi, before splashing colour on anyone, ensure that you ask them first if they are comfortable with it.