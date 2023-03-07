Holi celebrated with much fervour across India

It is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated by Indians

The festival of colours marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season

It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar

On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other

In West Bengal people celebrate Dhol Utsav

While Holi is based on the legend of Prahlad, an incarnation of Vishnu, in north India, Bengali Dol revolves around Krishna and Radha.

This Holi, before splashing colour on anyone, ensure that you ask them first if they are comfortable with it.