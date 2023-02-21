Some of Venice's smaller canals have practically dried up due to a prolonged spell of low tides
(AP)
This has frustrated boat crews and bewildered tourists
(AP)
Since the canals serve as streets in car-less Venice, this drying up has become a major challenge in the city
(Reuters)
Ambulance boats in some cases have had to tie up farther from their destination, forcing medical crews to sometimes carry stretchers by hand
(AP)
For tourists, it meant gondolas couldn't navigate some secondary waterways that run under Venice's picturesque bridges
(Reuters)
The phenomenon highlights lack of attention to the overdue need for cleaning Venice's inner canal network
(AP)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more