US Supreme Court overturns landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.
AP Photo
Outside the SC, a crowd of abortion supporters swelled to the hundreds after the ruling was issued. One chanted into a bullhorn, “legal abortion on demand” and “this decision must not stand.”
REUTERS Photo
Republican, for their part, publicly celebrated the verdict. Republican-controlled Texas was the first to pass the law that completely bans abortions once the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade. Anti-abortion rights group believe this to be the greatest human rights movement of our time.
AP Photo
President Joe Biden said Friday that “it’s a sad day for the court and the country”“Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House.
AP Photo
Activists and party strategists, who have been preparing for months to mobilise around this issue, are focusing in particular on governor’s races in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three states led by Democratic governors, and places where the outcomes this fall could directly affect the future of abortion rights after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organisation decision handed control over abortion protections back to the states.
AP Photo
AP Photo