US retrieves remains of Chinese spy balloon
AP
U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
AP
AP
The balloon had travelled in a diagonal southeast route from Idaho to the Carolinas while crossing sensitive military sites in the US.
AP
AP
An F-22 Raptor military aircraft had bought down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina.
AP
AP
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday imposed a temporary security zone in waters off South Carolina during the military's search for debris of the balloon.
AP
AP
The balloon worsened the US-China relations and prompted Antony Blinken, to cancel a Feb. 5-6 trip to Beijing which was expected to steady their rocky relations.
AP
AP
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a debris field in the picture. The Navy has provided multiple units including ships, aircraft and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal mobile diving and salvage unit
AP
AP
