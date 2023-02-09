US retrieves remains of Chinese spy balloon 

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

The balloon had travelled in a diagonal southeast route from Idaho to the Carolinas while  crossing sensitive military sites in the US. 

An F-22 Raptor military aircraft had bought down  the balloon off the coast of South Carolina. 

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday imposed a temporary security zone in waters off South Carolina during the military's search for debris of the balloon.

The balloon worsened the US-China relations and prompted Antony Blinken, to cancel a Feb. 5-6 trip to Beijing which was expected to  steady their rocky relations.

 A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a debris field in the picture. The Navy has provided multiple units including ships, aircraft and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal mobile diving and salvage unit

