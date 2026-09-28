US National Book Awards 2026: Fiction longlist titles worth reading

Sep 28, 2026
Valeria Luiselli’s Beginning Middle End follows a mother and daughter as they reconstruct their lives following the mother’s divorce and during the daughter’s adolescence. Their road trip to Sicily brings questions of family inheritance and generational memory to the surface, including a grandmother showing signs of dementia and an ancient artefact that may or may not be cursed.
Source: amazon.in
In Dèy, Edwidge Danticat follows Magnolia, a Haitian American real estate agent living in Miami who struggles to tell her family the truth after surviving a mass shooting. As she revisits her relationships and responsibilities between Haiti and the United States, the novel examines violence, immigration, gentrification, diaspora and the many forms that mourning can take.
Source: amazon.in
Morgan Thomas’s debut novel Mad Eden centres on Ro, a trans healthcare worker who has recently been diagnosed with autism, and their partner Liam, who live in a secluded cabin in rural Florida. The novel moves between Ro’s life and excerpts from an online fantasy story, blending genres while exploring care, joy and the search for connection in an increasingly hostile world.
Source: amazon.in
Hannah Lillith Assadi’s Paradiso 17 follows Sufien, who is forced to flee Palestine as a child during the 1948 Nakba. He spends the rest of his life searching for a sense of home, moving through Kuwait, Italy and the United States while also seeking belonging through relationships, family and work. The novel unfolds as Sufien recounts his life from his deathbed and is inspired by Assadi’s late father.
Source: amazon.in
Set in 1990s Bogotá, Julián Delgado Lopera’s novel centres on a father and daughter trying to navigate life after the death of the mother. Ignacio is haunted by a young man he once loved, while his teenage daughter Valentina searches for the truth about her parents’ past. The novel also explores Colombia’s queer underground community, violence and the consequences of concealing one’s identity.
Source: amazon.in
Louise Erdrich’s Python’s Kiss is a story collection populated by both human and nonhuman characters, including a young girl, a guard dog, a tribal newsletter editor, a Burmese python and a Venetian vampire. Accompanied by illustrations commissioned from Erdrich’s daughter, Aza Erdrich Abe, the collection considers the connections between people, animals, land and the lineages from which lives emerge.
Source: amazon.in
Kimberly Blaeser’s debut story collection explores displacement and belonging through contemporary Anishinaabe characters. The stories combine horror, humour and the supernatural while moving between questions of technology, family and life on and off the Rez. Red Ants is one of the longlist’s three works that the Foundation describes as transcending conventional genre boundaries.
Source: amazon.in
Set in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1988, The Disappearers follows the aftermath of a brutal homophobic attack on eight Black and mixed-race gay men during a play rehearsal, in which one man is murdered. Told through multiple narrators across time, the novel combines a crime thriller with a study of the early AIDS epidemic, exploring erasure, violence, desire and the struggle to live authentically.
Source: amazon.in
Essential books about women’s rights you should read