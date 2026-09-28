US National Book Awards 2026: Fiction longlist titles worth reading

Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi

Hannah Lillith Assadi’s Paradiso 17 follows Sufien, who is forced to flee Palestine as a child during the 1948 Nakba. He spends the rest of his life searching for a sense of home, moving through Kuwait, Italy and the United States while also seeking belonging through relationships, family and work. The novel unfolds as Sufien recounts his life from his deathbed and is inspired by Assadi’s late father.