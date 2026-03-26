Mar 26, 2026

Did You Know Snakes Do This? Unusual Behaviours Explained

Aanya Mehta

“Sidewinding” Movement

The Sidewinder Rattlesnake moves in a unique sideways motion to travel across hot desert sand efficiently, minimizing contact with the ground.

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Eating Eggs Whole

The Egg eating Snake can swallow eggs whole and crush them internally using specialised vertebrae.

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Heat Sensing Vision

Pit vipers like the Rattlesnake can detect body heat using special pits, helping them hunt even in darkness.

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Playing Dead

The Hognose Snake is famous for dramatic “death acting”, it flips over, opens its mouth, and even releases a foul smell to scare predators away.

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Social Sleeping

Some species like the Garter Snake hibernate in large groups, sometimes forming massive snake dens called hibernacula.

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Tail Mimicry

The Spider tailed Horned Viper uses its tail to mimic a spider, luring birds close enough to strike.

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Flying Through the Air

Flying Snake can glide between trees by flattening its body, allowing it to “fly” short distances in forests.

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Parthenogenesis

Some snakes, like certain boas and pythons, can reproduce without a mate through a process called Parthenogenesis.

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