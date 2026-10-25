Unique museums around the world you should definitely visit

Oct 25, 2026
Hidden in a cave beneath a pottery workshop, this quirky museum displays thousands of locks of hair donated by women from around the world, creating one of the most unusual collections on the planet.
Source: wikimedia commons
Housed in a striking building inspired by the movement of wine in a glass, this museum explores the history, culture, and science of winemaking through immersive exhibits and tastings.
Source: wikimedia commons
Celebrating the invention of instant noodles, this interactive museum lets visitors learn about food innovation and even design their own personalised cup noodles.
Source: wikimedia commons
Founded by Peter the Great in 1714, Kunstkamera is one of the world's most unusual museums. It houses a collection of rare anthropological, anatomical, and scientific curiosities gathered to challenge superstition and promote scientific understanding.
Source: wikimedia commons
A paradise for chocolate lovers, this museum features interactive exhibits on cocoa production, a giant chocolate fountain, and plenty of opportunities to sample Swiss chocolate.
Source: official website
The world's only museum dedicated entirely to parasites, this fascinating institution features thousands of specimens, educational exhibits, and even a preserved tapeworm measuring over eight metres long. It's a surprisingly popular stop for curious travellers and science enthusiasts alike.
Source: wikimedia commons
The world's first underwater museum features hundreds of submerged sculptures that double as artificial reefs. Visitors can explore the exhibits while snorkelling or diving beneath the Caribbean Sea.
Source: wikimedia commons
Widely regarded as one of the world's most immersive museums, teamLab Borderless features digital artworks that move, interact, and respond to visitors, blurring the boundaries between art and technology.
Source: wikimedia commons
Most musical cities of the world