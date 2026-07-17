Underrated travel novels by Indian authors

Jul 17, 2026
This witty and insightful travel narrative explores India’s small towns and changing social landscape. Through on the ground reporting and personal observation, the book captures the aspirations, contradictions, and cultural shifts of a rapidly transforming nation.
Source: amazon.in
Following the ancient Silk Route, the author retraces the path of the Chinese monk Xuanzang across India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, blending history, spirituality, and modern travel challenges.
Source: amazon.in
While not a traditional travel narrative, this book journeys across small-town India, exploring the aspirations and realities of the country’s youth, making it a powerful social travelogue.
Source: amazon.in
This beautifully written travelogue traces India’s coastline through its seafood traditions. Blending food, culture, and regional stories, the book offers a unique journey through lesser known coastal communities.
Source: amazon.in
A reflective narrative that explores journeys across cultures and identities, this lesser-discussed work combines personal movement with philosophical exploration of belonging and heritage.
Source: amazon.in
Set in the remote Sundarbans, this novel is both a physical and emotional journey through tidal landscapes, wildlife, and human survival, capturing the spirit of travel into India’s wild frontiers.
Source: amazon.in
Though primarily historical, this narrative travels through the landscapes of Kerala while uncovering the story of the Travancore royal family, making history feel like a cultural journey.
Source: amazon.in
Set in Varanasi, this introspective novel captures the journey of a young man navigating culture, spirituality, and relationships while living in one of India’s most timeless cities.
Source: amazon.in
Underrated seashells found along the beach