Underrated seashells found along the beach

Jul 13, 2026
Named for the markings that resemble letters or ancient script, the Alphabet Cone Shell is admired for its striking geometric patterns. It is commonly found in tropical Indo-Pacific waters.
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This elongated white shell resembles the wings of an angel. Fragile and beautifully sculpted, it is usually found in sandy coastal habitats where the mollusc burrows beneath the surface.
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Known for its paper-thin, translucent shell with a golden sheen, the Jingle Shell was once used to make wind chimes and decorative ornaments because of the tinkling sound it produces.
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Olive Shells are prized for their sleek, cylindrical shape and naturally glossy finish. Their intricate patterns vary widely, making each shell unique.
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The Paper Fig Shell has a lightweight, inflated form with delicate ridges and a soft cream-to-brown colour palette. Though often overlooked, its elegant shape makes it one of the most beautiful finds for beachcombers.
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Featuring a smooth, glossy surface with circular markings resembling an eye, the Shark Eye Shell belongs to moon snails. Its polished appearance makes it one of the most distinctive shells found on beaches.
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The Sunrise Tellin is a thin, colourful shell with vibrant shades of pink, orange, and yellow. Its smooth, fan-like appearance makes it a favourite among shell collectors.
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The Wentletrap is instantly recognisable for its elegant spiral with raised ridges. Despite its delicate appearance, this tiny shell is a remarkable example of nature's intricate craftsmanship.
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Must-Read Books by George Saunders