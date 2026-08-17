Underrated rat species you probably didn’t know about

Aug 17, 2026
Found only in the mountains of Luzon in the Philippines, this fluffy, bushy-tailed rat is an expert climber and one of the world's most unusual rodents.
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Native to northern Australia, this nocturnal species spends much of its life in trees. Its large ears and bushy tail help distinguish it from more familiar rat species.
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Native to the deserts of North America, this species is known for collecting shiny objects and incorporating them into its nest, earning woodrats the nickname "pack rats."
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Unlike typical rats, this unusual species from Indonesia has an elongated snout and feeds primarily on earthworms and insects, giving it a lifestyle more similar to a shrew than a rat.
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Endemic to Indonesia's Flores Island, this rare rodent is one of the largest rat species in the world, reaching the size of a small cat.
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Found across sub-Saharan Africa, this intelligent rat is famous for its remarkable sense of smell. It has even been trained to detect landmines and diagnose tuberculosis.
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This burrowing rodent inhabits forests across Southeast Asia. It spends most of its life underground, feeding on roots, shoots, and bamboo.
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Native to the Philippines, the Giant Cloud Rat can grow over a meter long, including its tail. Despite its size, this gentle tree-dweller mainly feeds on leaves, fruits, and bark.
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