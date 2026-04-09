Apr 09, 2026

These Period Dramas Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Aanya Mehta

The Other Bennet Sister

A fresh take on the world of Pride and Prejudice, this series centres on Mary Bennet, offering a new lens on a familiar literary universe.

Source: wikipedia

A Gentleman in Moscow

Based on the novel by Amor Towles, this series follows a Russian aristocrat placed under house arrest in a grand hotel after the Russian Revolution.

Source: wikipedia

All the Light We Cannot See

A moving World War II drama that recently gained attention for its emotional storytelling and beautiful cinematography.

Source: wikipedia

Mary and George

A bold and dramatic retelling of the rise of George Villiers and his relationship with King James I, filled with politics, ambition, and intrigue.

Source: wikipedia

Shōgun

A visually stunning epic set in feudal Japan, blending politics, culture, and power struggles in a gripping narrative.

Source: wikipedia

The Buccaneers

Though slightly recent, it continues to trend as a fresh, modern take on young American women navigating British high society.

Source: wikipedia

The New Look

Set in Nazi occupied Paris, this series explores the lives of fashion icons like Christian Dior and Coco Chanel during World War II.

Source: wikipedia

The Regime

A darkly satirical political drama set within a fictional European regime, offering a modern twist on period storytelling.

Source: wikipedia

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