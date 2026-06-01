Underrated Jackie Chan Movies You Haven’t Seen Yet

Jun 01, 2026
A globe-trotting adventure packed with treasure hunts, exotic locations, and a memorable, chaotic finale that showcases Chan’s physical comedy.
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A surprising romantic-comedy with a softer side of Chan. It still delivers a standout fight scene, proving he can balance emotion and action.
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A mix of historical drama and comedy, this film highlights Chan’s storytelling depth and philosophical undertones beyond just action.
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Set in Australia, this light hearted action film uses everyday objects in creative fight scenes, one of Chan’s trademarks.
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A darker, more emotional reboot that shows a vulnerable side of Chan, blending intense action with strong character development.
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A high octane sequel that often gets overshadowed by the original. It features bigger explosions, tighter action, and some of Chan’s most daring stunt sequences.
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This period action comedy blends humour with complex fight choreography. It expands the world of the original while delivering inventive set pieces.
Source: wikimedia commons
A fast-paced espionage story filled with humour, chase sequences, and international intrigue, an entertaining but often overlooked entry.
Source: wikimedia commons
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