Jun 01, 2026

Underrated Jackie Chan Movies You Haven’t Seen Yet

Aanya Mehta

Armour of God II: Operation Condor (1991)

A globe-trotting adventure packed with treasure hunts, exotic locations, and a memorable, chaotic finale that showcases Chan’s physical comedy.

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Gorgeous (1999)

A surprising romantic-comedy with a softer side of Chan. It still delivers a standout fight scene, proving he can balance emotion and action.

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Little Big Soldier (2010)

A mix of historical drama and comedy, this film highlights Chan’s storytelling depth and philosophical undertones beyond just action.

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Mr. Nice Guy (1997)

Set in Australia, this light hearted action film uses everyday objects in creative fight scenes, one of Chan’s trademarks.

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New Police Story (2004)

A darker, more emotional reboot that shows a vulnerable side of Chan, blending intense action with strong character development.

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Police Story 2 (1988)

A high octane sequel that often gets overshadowed by the original. It features bigger explosions, tighter action, and some of Chan’s most daring stunt sequences.

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Project A Part II (1987)

This period action comedy blends humour with complex fight choreography. It expands the world of the original while delivering inventive set pieces.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Accidental Spy (2001)

A fast-paced espionage story filled with humour, chase sequences, and international intrigue, an entertaining but often overlooked entry.

Source: wikimedia commons

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