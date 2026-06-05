Underrated Indian Women Writers

Jun 05, 2026
Writing under the pen name Ambai, C. S. Lakshmi is celebrated for her nuanced feminist storytelling. Works like A Purple Sea highlight women’s lives, memories, and identity in modern India.
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Bama’s autobiographical work Karukku is a groundbreaking exploration of caste, faith, and Dalit identity. Her writing is deeply influential but still underrepresented in mainstream literary spaces.
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One of the most important literary voices from Northeast India, Easterine Kire writes deeply about Naga history and culture. Her novel When the River Sleeps won the Hindu Prize for Fiction but she still remains lesser known globally.
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Known for powerful feminist themes, Githa Hariharan gained recognition with her novel The Thousand Faces of Night, which won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize. Despite her literary achievements, she remains less discussed compared to many contemporary Indian authors.
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Known for politically charged literature, Meena Kandasamy’s novels like When I Hit You explore themes of gender violence, caste, and resistance.
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Mridula Garg is known for bold and thought provoking works such as Chittacobra. Her writings explore gender, freedom, and societal norms but are still underappreciated in mainstream literary discussions.
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A celebrated yet often overlooked Bengali author, Nabaneeta Dev Sen wrote poetry, fiction, and essays. Her travelogue Truck Bahoney Mac Mahoney remains a unique and witty work in Indian literature.
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A prominent literary voice from Nagaland, Temsula Ao wrote about Naga history, folklore, and conflict. Her short story collection These Hills Called Home captures life in Northeast India with remarkable sensitivity.
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