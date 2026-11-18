Kundun (1997)

One of the least discussed films in Scorsese's filmography, Kundun tells the story of the 14th Dalai Lama, from his childhood in Tibet to his eventual exile following China's occupation of the region. Rather than relying on conventional biographical storytelling, the film uses striking cinematography, spiritual imagery and a memorable score by Philip Glass to explore faith, compassion and political upheaval. Its contemplative approach makes it quite different from the director's better-known films, but also makes it worth discovering.