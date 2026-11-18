Nov 18, 2026
If you enjoy films where one ordinary night spirals into complete chaos, After Hours deserves your attention. Starring Griffin Dunne, the black comedy follows Paul Hackett, a New York office worker whose attempt to meet a woman in SoHo turns into an increasingly bizarre series of misadventures. From strange encounters to unexpected dangers, his night becomes a surreal nightmare. Made on a relatively modest budget, the film won Scorsese the Best Director award at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival.
Source: wikipedia
Often overshadowed by Scorsese's crime dramas, this 1974 film showcases his ability to tell deeply personal stories. Starring Ellen Burstyn, it follows Alice Hyatt, a recently widowed mother who sets out with her young son to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. The film explores motherhood, independence, grief and the challenges of starting over. Burstyn won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, making this one of Scorsese's most distinctive character-driven films.
Source: wikipedia
Starring Nicolas Cage, this overlooked psychological drama follows Frank Pierce, an exhausted New York paramedic struggling with burnout, guilt and recurring visions of people he could not save. Set against the city's chaotic nighttime streets, the film captures the emotional toll of working in emergency services while exploring themes of trauma, loneliness and redemption. Its dark humour and intense atmosphere make it a particularly distinctive entry in Scorsese's filmography.
Source: wikipedia
One of the least discussed films in Scorsese's filmography, Kundun tells the story of the 14th Dalai Lama, from his childhood in Tibet to his eventual exile following China's occupation of the region. Rather than relying on conventional biographical storytelling, the film uses striking cinematography, spiritual imagery and a memorable score by Philip Glass to explore faith, compassion and political upheaval. Its contemplative approach makes it quite different from the director's better-known films, but also makes it worth discovering.
Source: wikipedia
A musical drama that marked a major departure from Scorsese's usual filmmaking style, New York, New York stars Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli. Set in the world of post-war music, it follows saxophonist Jimmy Doyle and singer Francine Evans as their romantic relationship and professional ambitions collide. Blending jazz, romance and old-Hollywood musical influences, the film was initially a commercial disappointment but has since attracted greater appreciation for its ambitious storytelling and visual style.
Source: wikipedia
A deeply contemplative historical drama, Silence follows two Portuguese Jesuit priests, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, who travel to 17th-century Japan in search of their missing mentor. Their journey exposes them to religious persecution and forces them to confront difficult questions about faith, suffering and spiritual conviction. Based on Shūsaku Endō's 1966 novel of the same name, the film was a long-standing passion project for Scorsese and is among his most personal explorations of religion and belief.
Source: wikipedia
Scorsese stepped away from crime and violence to explore the restrictive world of New York's upper class in this period romantic drama. Based on Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Newland Archer, a wealthy lawyer caught between his engagement to May Welland, played by Winona Ryder, and his growing feelings for her cousin, Countess Ellen Olenska, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. With its elaborate costumes and detailed depiction of 19th-century society, the film explores forbidden love, social expectations and emotional restraint.
Source: wikipedia
Long before celebrity obsession and the pursuit of internet fame became everyday conversations, Scorsese explored similar themes in this dark comedy. Robert De Niro plays Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring comedian who becomes increasingly desperate to secure a spot on a popular television talk show hosted by Jerry Langford, played by Jerry Lewis. The film examines fame, delusion and the unhealthy relationship between celebrities and their admirers. Although it received a mixed response upon release, it is now regarded as one of Scorsese's most perceptive films.
Source: wikipedia
Who is the oldest Booker prize winner, M. John Harrison?