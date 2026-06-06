Jun 06, 2026

Underrated female-led bands you should be listening to

Aanya Mehta

Joseph

Led by three sisters, Joseph blends rich harmonies with indie-folk storytelling, creating emotionally resonant and beautifully arranged tracks.

Source: wikipedia

Otoboke Beaver

Fast, chaotic, and electrifying, this Kyoto-based punk band delivers explosive performances packed with humour and razor sharp riffs.

Source: wikipedia

Say She She

This Brooklyn based trio revives vintage disco and soul with lush harmonies and retro grooves, giving 70s inspired sounds a modern twist.

Source: wikipedia

The Aces

An all female quartet delivering glossy pop rock with vulnerable song writing and infectious hooks. Their music blends emotional honesty with danceable beats.

Source: wikipedia

The Beaches

A sharp, guitar driven rock band with infectious energy and witty lyrics. They’ve built a strong cult following with punchy, radio ready anthems.

Source: wikipedia

The Warning

A hard hitting rock trio of sisters known for their powerful vocals and intense instrumentation. They bring arena level energy with a raw, authentic edge.

Source: wikipedia

Dream Wife

Fierce, feminist, and fun, Dream Wife combines riot energy with catchy melodies and powerful stage presence.

Source: wikipedia

Warpaint

This all female indie rock band from Los Angeles blends dreamy psychedelia with brooding basslines and hypnotic vocals. Their layered sound feels atmospheric yet intimate.

Source: wikipedia

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