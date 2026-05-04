If you love The Devil Wears Prada, watch these underrated fashion films

May 04, 2026
A lighter, fun take on fashion journalism and consumer culture, with plenty of vibrant outfits and humour.
Source: wikipedia
A heartfelt story set inside a Parisian couture house, focusing on mentorship, craftsmanship and second chances.
Source: wikipedia
Blending fashion with mystery, this moody film follows a celebrity personal shopper navigating grief and the supernatural.
Source: wikipedia
A slow-burn drama set in a 1950s London fashion house, exploring obsession, control and the artistry behind couture.
Source: wikipedia
A bold, artistic biopic that captures the excess, genius and chaos of legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent.
Source: wikipedia
A visually stunning tale of revenge and couture, this film blends high fashion with small town drama and dark humour.
Source: wikipedia
Not purely about fashion, but set in a stylish e-commerce startup, it captures modern work culture with chic wardrobe moments.
Source: wikipedia
Stylish and unsettling, this film dives into the darker, almost surreal side of the modelling world.
Source: wikipedia
Spider species you didn’t know existed