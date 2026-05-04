May 04, 2026

If you love The Devil Wears Prada, watch these underrated fashion films

Aanya Mehta

Confessions of a Shopaholic

A lighter, fun take on fashion journalism and consumer culture, with plenty of vibrant outfits and humour.

Source: wikipedia

Haute Couture

A heartfelt story set inside a Parisian couture house, focusing on mentorship, craftsmanship and second chances.

Source: wikipedia

Personal Shopper

Blending fashion with mystery, this moody film follows a celebrity personal shopper navigating grief and the supernatural.

Source: wikipedia

Phantom Thread

A slow-burn drama set in a 1950s London fashion house, exploring obsession, control and the artistry behind couture.

Source: wikipedia

Saint Laurent

A bold, artistic biopic that captures the excess, genius and chaos of legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Source: wikipedia

The Dressmaker

A visually stunning tale of revenge and couture, this film blends high fashion with small town drama and dark humour.

Source: wikipedia

The Intern

Not purely about fashion, but set in a stylish e-commerce startup, it captures modern work culture with chic wardrobe moments.

Source: wikipedia

The Neon Demon

Stylish and unsettling, this film dives into the darker, almost surreal side of the modelling world.

Source: wikipedia

Spider species you didn’t know existed