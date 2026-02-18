Feb 18, 2026

The Most Underrated Books About Indian Cuisine

Aanya Mehta

An Invitation to Indian Cooking by Madhur Jaffrey

Often overshadowed by her later work, this classic remains one of the most thoughtful introductions to Indian food, blending recipes with cultural context and clarity.

Source: amazon.in

Cooking Delights of the Maharajas by Digvijaya Singh

A rare insight into royal Indian kitchens, this book documents ceremonial dishes, courtly flavours, and historical food practices.

Source: amazon.in

Curry: Eating, Reading and Race by Naben Ruthnum

Part memoir, part food writing, this reflective book explores how curry travels across cultures. It looks at identity, migration, and belonging through food.

Source: amazon.in

Masala Farm by Suvir Saran and Charlie Burd

Part food memoir, part rural food exploration, this book reconnects Indian cooking to land, ingredients, and sustainability.

Source: amazon.in

My Bombay Kitchen by Niloufer Ichaporia King

This book captures Parsi home cooking through memory, culture, and technique. It is intimate, personal, and quietly educational.

Source: amazon.in

The Bangala Table by R. Rajagopalan

A quiet, thoughtful book that captures Tamil Brahmin cooking with precision and respect, focusing on everyday food that defines home kitchens.

Source: amazon.in

The Essential Goa Cookbook by Maria Teresa Menezes

A deeply researched look at Goan food traditions, this book goes beyond recipes to document history, ingredients, and Portuguese influences that shaped the cuisine.

Source: amazon.in

The Penguin Food Guide to India by Charmaine O’Brien

More cultural history than cookbook, this guide explores Indian food habits across regions, communities, and everyday eating traditions that often go undocumented.

Source: amazon.in

