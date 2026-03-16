Underrated Books Every Young Adult Needs on Their Shelf

Mar 16, 2026
Set in early 20th century New York, the novel follows young Francie Nolan as she grows up in a struggling immigrant family while dreaming of a better life.
Source: amazon.in
This quiet and deeply moving novel follows two Mexican-American teenagers as they form an unexpected friendship and explore identity, family, and love.
Source: amazon.in
Told through the diary of teenager Cassandra Mortmain, this charming coming of age story explores creativity, poverty, and first love while living in a crumbling English castle.
Source: amazon.in
A lesser known gem by the author of Anne of Green Gables, this story follows a timid woman who decides to break free from her oppressive family and live life on her own terms.
Source: amazon.in
This gentle Japanese novel tells the story of a brilliant mathematician with only 80 minutes of memory and the unlikely bond he forms with his housekeeper and her son.
Source: amazon.in
A haunting yet beautiful story about memory and childhood, where a man recalls mysterious supernatural events from his youth involving the enigmatic Hempstock family.
Source: amazon.in
Set on a quiet Finnish island, this reflective novel explores the tender relationship between a young girl and her grandmother as they observe nature and life together.
Source: amazon.in
A dark and atmospheric story about two sisters living in isolation after a mysterious family tragedy, blending gothic horror with psychological tension.
Source: amazon.in
Rare Sheep Breeds Found Around the World