Hidden Gems: Animated Films for Your Watchlist

Mar 17, 2026
This quirky Belgian stop motion comedy follows toy characters like a cowboy and an Indian trying to fix their house after accidentally ordering millions of bricks.
Source: wikimedia commons
A heart warming French-Belgian film about an unlikely friendship between a bear and a mouse living in a divided society.
Source: wikimedia commons
Based on Irish folklore about selkies, this beautifully illustrated film tells the story of siblings on a magical journey to free fairies trapped in the modern world.
Source: wikimedia commons
Produced by Angelina Jolie, this moving film follows a young Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family under Taliban rule.
Source: wikimedia commons
Directed by Sylvain Chomet, this quiet and emotional film follows an aging magician who befriends a young girl while traveling across Europe.
Source: wikimedia commons
A dialogue free film produced by Studio Ghibli, it tells a poetic story about a man stranded on an island and his mysterious connection with a giant red turtle.
Source: wikimedia commons
This visually stunning Irish animated film is inspired by Celtic mythology and medieval art. It follows a young boy helping create the famous Book of Kells while defending his village from invaders.
Source: wikimedia commons
Another masterpiece from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, the film tells the story of a young girl who discovers a magical tribe that can transform into wolves.
Source: wikimedia commons
Underrated Books Every Young Adult Needs on Their Shelf