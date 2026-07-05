Jul 05, 2026

Underrated African authors you should read

Aanya Mehta

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

Winner of multiple literary awards, Ibrahim is celebrated for his nuanced portrayals of contemporary Nigerian society, particularly in Season of Crimson Blossoms.

Source: wikimedia commons

Akwaeke Emezi

Known for blending mythology, spirituality, and contemporary themes, Emezi's works such as Freshwater challenge conventional storytelling in fascinating ways.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chika Unigwe

Unigwe's fiction tackles themes of migration, resilience, and women's lives with honesty and emotional depth, earning her recognition across Europe and Africa.

Source: wikimedia commons

Diriye Osman

Osman's stories explore migration, identity, and queer experiences within the Somali diaspora, bringing rarely represented perspectives to contemporary literature.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

Makumbi's novels explore Ugandan history, family, and identity with remarkable depth. Kintu is a sweeping multigenerational saga that has earned critical acclaim.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mia Couto

One of Africa's most inventive literary voices, Couto combines magical realism, folklore, and history to create richly imaginative works.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rémy Ngamije

A rising literary star, Ngamije's debut novel The Eternal Audience of One offers a witty and insightful exploration of identity, exile, and belonging.

Source: wikimedia commons

Yewande Omotoso

Omotoso's beautifully observed novels examine race, memory, and belonging in post-apartheid South Africa, often through deeply personal narratives.

Source: wikimedia commons

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