Ukraine recaptures city of Izium in a lightning counteroffensive
His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country’s flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium.
Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv’s soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region.
On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lay shattered along the road. The counteroffensive has also left more weapons in Ukrainian hands.
The Center for Defense Strategies said one single Russian unit that was around Izium left behind more than three dozen T-80 tanks and about as many infantry fighting vehicles known by the acronym BMP
Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building in the largely devastated town, where apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes.
“The view is not shocking for me, because we began to see the same pictures from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territories, the same destroyed buildings, killed people,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy said, as Ukrainian soldiers retook villages, “the life comes back.” In the wake of the recent gains, a new front line has started to emerge along the Oskil River that largely traces the eastern edge of the Kharkiv region.