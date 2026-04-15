Deep Dive into the Different Types of Underwater Algae

Apr 15, 2026
Technically bacteria, cyanobacteria are often grouped with algae because of their photosynthetic ability. They are among the oldest life forms on Earth.
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Mostly found in colder oceans, brown algae include large seaweeds like kelp. They have a brownish colour due to the pigment fucoxanthin.
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Diatoms are microscopic algae with unique glass-like cell walls made of silica. They are a major component of phytoplankton and crucial for oxygen production.
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These are single celled algae known for their ability to move using flagella. Some species cause bioluminescence, making oceans glow at night.
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Golden algae are mostly found in freshwater but can also exist in marine environments. They have a golden-brown colour due to specific pigments.
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Green algae are commonly found in both freshwater and marine environments. They are bright green due to chlorophyll and are closely related to land plants.
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A type of large brown algae, kelp forms underwater forests that provide shelter and food for many marine species.
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Red algae thrive in deeper waters because they can absorb blue light. They are often used in food products like agar and carrageenan.
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