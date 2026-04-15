Apr 15, 2026

Deep Dive into the Different Types of Underwater Algae

Aanya Mehta

Blue-Green Algae

Technically bacteria, cyanobacteria are often grouped with algae because of their photosynthetic ability. They are among the oldest life forms on Earth.

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Brown Algae

Mostly found in colder oceans, brown algae include large seaweeds like kelp. They have a brownish colour due to the pigment fucoxanthin.

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Diatoms

Diatoms are microscopic algae with unique glass-like cell walls made of silica. They are a major component of phytoplankton and crucial for oxygen production.

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Dinoflagellates

These are single celled algae known for their ability to move using flagella. Some species cause bioluminescence, making oceans glow at night.

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Golden Algae

Golden algae are mostly found in freshwater but can also exist in marine environments. They have a golden-brown colour due to specific pigments.

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Green Algae

Green algae are commonly found in both freshwater and marine environments. They are bright green due to chlorophyll and are closely related to land plants.

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Kelp

A type of large brown algae, kelp forms underwater forests that provide shelter and food for many marine species.

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Red Algae

Red algae thrive in deeper waters because they can absorb blue light. They are often used in food products like agar and carrageenan.

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