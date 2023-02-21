Turkey, Syria hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).
Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the quake-hit area near the city centre.
The two larger earthquakes that hit in early February, which also rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless
Smaller tremors have jolted the region in the last two weeks but the Monday quake was the largest since February 6. Over 46,000 people have died in the quakes.
Turkey’s disaster agency AFAD urged residents to stay away from the Mediterranean coast over a possible 50-centimetre rise in waters due to the quake.