Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue efforts continue as death toll rises to 15,000 in worst disaster of the century
Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake.
Emergency crews working through the night in the city of Antakya were able to pull a young girl from the ruins of a building and also rescued her father alive two hours later.
In addition to 12,873 people killed in Turkey, the country’s disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured.
More than 2,900 people have been reported dead on the Syria side of the border.
Tens of thousands are thought to have lost their homes.
In Antakya, former residents of a collapsed building huddled around an outdoor fire overnight into Thursday, wrapping blankets tightly around themselves to try and stay warm.
According to the disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.
Teams from more than two dozen countries have joined the local emergency personnel in the effort. Here, members of a search and rescue team with their dogs stand in line waiting to board an airplane to Turkey.
In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. In this picture, rescuers from Turkey warm themselves from a freezing weather