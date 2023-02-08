Turkey earthquake: Fears mount over the buried amid freezing winters
Fears are mounting over those buried in the rubble after a series of earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria as the region witnesses harsh winter conditions.
Thousands have been killed and injured, while several buildings collapsed. In this picture, a man carries the body of a family member who died in a devastating earthquake.
The death toll climbed above 8,000 on Wednesday and was expected to rise further.
Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges have poured in.
But with the damage spread across several cities and towns, some isolated by Syria’s ongoing conflict, voices crying for help from within mounds of rubble fell silent.
Unstable piles of metal and concrete made the search efforts perilous, while freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent, as worries grew about how long trapped survivors could last in the cold.
India, on its part, has sent NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment.