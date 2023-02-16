‘High voter enthusiasm’ as Tripura goes to polls in single-phase election
Tripura went to polls in a single phase of elections on Thursday, February 16. There were 28.13 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise across 3,337 polling stations to determine the fate of 259 candidates.
Tripura is witnessing a three-cornered contest involving the BJP-IPFT and CPI(M)-Congress alliances, as well as the new party, TIPRA Motha.
Voting began at 7 am and ends at 4 pm.
The voters, particularly women, exhibited 'high enthusiasm', the Election Commission said..
Among the early voters was Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting the polls from the Town Bardowali constituency. Here, Saha shows his inked finger after casting his vote.
Special initiatives have been taken for physically challenged and old voters so they don't face any inconvenience at the polling booths.