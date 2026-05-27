Most Popular Book Titles Trending Right Now

May 27, 2026
Entrepreneurship meets real-world hustle in Buildit, a practical and inspiring read by Albinder Singh Dhindsa. Drawing from his own journey of building a successful business, the book explores the realities of scaling ideas, navigating failures, and creating impact in a competitive landscape.
Source: amazon.in
The novel dives into the complexities of desire, societal pressure, and emotional hunger in modern life.
Source: amazon.in
The story follows the intense enemies-to-lovers romance and political struggle between Rosabelle Wolff, a silent and emotionless assassin working for the cruel Reestablishment, and James Anderson, a charming operative determined to bring the regime down.
Source: amazon.in
The author creates a richly imagined universe filled with danger, magic, ambition, and emotional intensity. This high-stakes enemies-to- lovers romantasy follows Aris, an orphaned blacksmith’s apprentice who enters a deadly competition to reach the magical realm of Starside and seek revenge on the goddess who killed her family, only to be forced to team up with her greatest enemy.
Source: amazon.in
Strange Buildings revolves around eleven eerie structures, each with its own floor plan, architectural impossibility, and disturbing backstory.
Source: amazon.in
The Rules Book is packed with practical frameworks to simplify decision-making, communication, productivity, and everyday life. Mikael Krogerus transforms complex ideas into clear, actionable insights that readers can apply instantly.
Source: amazon.in
Written in Coelho’s signature poetic and philosophical style, it feels less like a conventional book and more like a quiet conversation with your soul.
Source: amazon.in
Mieko Kawakami’s writing captures the quiet complexities of relationships and the emotional spaces between people with remarkable intimacy.
Source: amazon.in
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