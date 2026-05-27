May 27, 2026

Most Popular Book Titles Trending Right Now

Aanya Mehta

Buildit by Albinder Singh Dhindsa

Entrepreneurship meets real-world hustle in Buildit, a practical and inspiring read by Albinder Singh Dhindsa. Drawing from his own journey of building a successful business, the book explores the realities of scaling ideas, navigating failures, and creating impact in a competitive landscape.

Source: amazon.in

Hooked by Asako Yuzuki

The novel dives into the complexities of desire, societal pressure, and emotional hunger in modern life.

Source: amazon.in

Release Me by Tahereh Mafi

The story follows the intense enemies-to-lovers romance and political struggle between Rosabelle Wolff, a silent and emotionless assassin working for the cruel Reestablishment, and James Anderson, a charming operative determined to bring the regime down.

Source: amazon.in

Starside by Alex Aster

The author creates a richly imagined universe filled with danger, magic, ambition, and emotional intensity. This high-stakes enemies-to- lovers romantasy follows Aris, an orphaned blacksmith’s apprentice who enters a deadly competition to reach the magical realm of Starside and seek revenge on the goddess who killed her family, only to be forced to team up with her greatest enemy.

Source: amazon.in

Strange Buildings by Uketsu

Strange Buildings revolves around eleven eerie structures, each with its own floor plan, architectural impossibility, and disturbing backstory.

Source: amazon.in

The Rules Book by Mikael Krogerus

The Rules Book is packed with practical frameworks to simplify decision-making, communication, productivity, and everyday life. Mikael Krogerus transforms complex ideas into clear, actionable insights that readers can apply instantly.

Source: amazon.in

The Supreme Gift by Paulo Coelho

Written in Coelho’s signature poetic and philosophical style, it feels less like a conventional book and more like a quiet conversation with your soul.

Source: amazon.in

Sisters in Yellow by Mieko Kawakami

Mieko Kawakami’s writing captures the quiet complexities of relationships and the emotional spaces between people with remarkable intimacy.

Source: amazon.in

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