Travel fiction you should read

Oct 29, 2026
A timeless classic that set the standard for globe-spanning adventures. Phileas Fogg’s whirlwind race around the world celebrates curiosity, ingenuity, and the thrill of travel.
Source: amazon.in
Blurring memoir and travel literature, this book recounts the author’s journey through Patagonia. Its episodic structure gives a sense of wandering through landscapes, histories, and myths at the Southern edge of the world.
Source: amazon.in
While not a traditional travel odyssey, this novel follows two friends whose lives take them across continents and cultures before and during World War II. Its rich settings evoke a powerful sense of place and movement.
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A backpacker’s hunt for a hidden paradise in Thailand turns into a psychological and cultural journey. Like classic travel fiction, it examines the promise and peril of forbidden places.
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Edmond Dantès’s epic journey for justice takes him across the Mediterranean and beyond. While a tale of revenge, it also carries a strong sense of voyage and discovery.
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Set against the backdrop of World War II, this lyrical novel threads together the lives of disparate travellers whose paths cross in an Italian villa. Its sense of movement across countries and identities is deeply evocative.
Source: amazon.in
A gripping blend of biography and travel narrative, this book retraces the real-life journeys of explorers seeking a mythical city in the Amazon. It captures obsession, danger, and the lure of the unknown.
Source: amazon.in
Three Americans travel through North Africa after World War II, seeking meaning and transformation. The desert landscapes and cultural encounters make this a haunting exploration of travel and self.
Source: amazon.in
Fascinating facts about the nilgai you probably didn’t know