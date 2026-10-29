Oct 29, 2026

Travel fiction you should read

Aanya Mehta

Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne

A timeless classic that set the standard for globe-spanning adventures. Phileas Fogg’s whirlwind race around the world celebrates curiosity, ingenuity, and the thrill of travel.

Source: amazon.in

In Patagonia by Bruce Chatwin

Blurring memoir and travel literature, this book recounts the author’s journey through Patagonia. Its episodic structure gives a sense of wandering through landscapes, histories, and myths at the Southern edge of the world.

Source: amazon.in

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon

While not a traditional travel odyssey, this novel follows two friends whose lives take them across continents and cultures before and during World War II. Its rich settings evoke a powerful sense of place and movement.

Source: amazon.in

The Beach by Alex Garland

A backpacker’s hunt for a hidden paradise in Thailand turns into a psychological and cultural journey. Like classic travel fiction, it examines the promise and peril of forbidden places.

Source: amazon.in

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Edmond Dantès’s epic journey for justice takes him across the Mediterranean and beyond. While a tale of revenge, it also carries a strong sense of voyage and discovery.

Source: amazon.in

The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje

Set against the backdrop of World War II, this lyrical novel threads together the lives of disparate travellers whose paths cross in an Italian villa. Its sense of movement across countries and identities is deeply evocative.

Source: amazon.in

The Lost City of Z by David Grann

A gripping blend of biography and travel narrative, this book retraces the real-life journeys of explorers seeking a mythical city in the Amazon. It captures obsession, danger, and the lure of the unknown.

Source: amazon.in

The Sheltering Sky by Paul Bowles

Three Americans travel through North Africa after World War II, seeking meaning and transformation. The desert landscapes and cultural encounters make this a haunting exploration of travel and self.

Source: amazon.in

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