TRADITIONAL BUFFALO FIGHT HELD AS PART OF MAGH BIHU FESTIVITIES IN ASSAM
Photo: AP
Despite a Supreme Court ban on animal fights and races across the country, a traditional bull fight was organised in Morigaon district of Assam on Monday.
Photo: AP
The buffalo fight has been a tradition of the Ahatguri and Boidyabori area of Morigaon district and is held as a part of Magh Bihu celebrations.
Photo: AP
Magh Bihu is the harvest festival of the northeastern Indian state of Assam and is observed in the Assamese month of Magh, that coincides with January.
Photo: AP
Popularly known as Moh juj in Assam, the buffalo fight in Baidyabori village witnessed participation of more than 60 pairs of buffaloes this year.
Photo: AP
While the Bihu celebration committees refrained from organising the fights due to the Supreme Court's ban, some of the buffalo owners organised the fights unofficially and informally
Photo: AP
In the year 1990, an Assamese film called “Jooj” directed by Hemen Das which was based on the buffalo fight in Assam had won a Rajat Kamal in the 38th National Film Awards.
Photo: AP
A boy runs away as a pair of buffalos lock horns during a traditional
buffalo
fight held as part of Magh Bihu festivities at Boidyabori village, east of Guwahati.
Photo: AP
