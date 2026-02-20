Feb 20, 2026

Pretty but Poisonous: Toxic Plants to Avoid

Aanya Mehta

Castor Bean Plant

The seeds contain ricin, one of the most toxic natural substances known. Even a few crushed seeds can be fatal if swallowed.

Deadly Nightshade (Belladonna)

This plant has shiny black berries that look tempting but are highly poisonous. It can cause hallucinations, paralysis, and severe illness.

Dieffenbachia (Dumb Cane)

A common houseplant, its sap can cause intense burning, swelling, and temporary loss of speech if chewed or touched.

Foxglove

Often found in gardens, foxglove contains compounds that affect heart rhythm. Ingesting it can lead to serious cardiac problems.

Lily of the Valley

Despite its delicate look, this plant is highly toxic. Eating any part can cause nausea, irregular heartbeat, and dizziness.

Oleander

Beautiful but extremely dangerous, oleander is toxic in all parts. Even a small amount can affect the heart and nervous system if ingested.

Poison Ivy

Contact with poison ivy causes itchy rashes and blisters due to urushiol oil. Even indirect contact through clothing can trigger reactions.

Rosary Pea

Its bright red seeds are attractive but extremely poisonous if broken. Ingesting even one damaged seed can be life threatening.

