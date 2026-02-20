Pretty but Poisonous: Toxic Plants to Avoid

Feb 20, 2026
The seeds contain ricin, one of the most toxic natural substances known. Even a few crushed seeds can be fatal if swallowed.
This plant has shiny black berries that look tempting but are highly poisonous. It can cause hallucinations, paralysis, and severe illness.
A common houseplant, its sap can cause intense burning, swelling, and temporary loss of speech if chewed or touched.
Often found in gardens, foxglove contains compounds that affect heart rhythm. Ingesting it can lead to serious cardiac problems.
Despite its delicate look, this plant is highly toxic. Eating any part can cause nausea, irregular heartbeat, and dizziness.
Beautiful but extremely dangerous, oleander is toxic in all parts. Even a small amount can affect the heart and nervous system if ingested.
Contact with poison ivy causes itchy rashes and blisters due to urushiol oil. Even indirect contact through clothing can trigger reactions.
Its bright red seeds are attractive but extremely poisonous if broken. Ingesting even one damaged seed can be life threatening.
