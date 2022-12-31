Photo: Reuters
Ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves covers a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg, New York. Forecasters have termed the blizzard which is wreaking havoc across the United States and Canada, as different from the usual weather events and called it a “bomb cyclone.”
Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister on Thursday in a comeback at the head of a hard-right cabinet that promises to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank & pursue other policies criticised at home and abroad.
Photo: Reuters
Delivering the 10th Christmas "Urbi et Orbi" Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace".
Photo: Reuters
A migrant boy from Venezuela who is traveling with his family and trying to seek asylum in the United States, plays with a Captain America doll at the border between Mexico and the United States, while members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river.
Photo: Reuters
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Photo: Reuters
A man walks across a smoggy road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. From Saturday, Delhi will once again come under the influence of weather brought by incoming western disturbances, IMD officials said
Photo: Reuters
A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino on Thursday that lasted more than 12 hours killed more than 25 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for. Neighbouring Thailand sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help cope with the crisis in the bustling border town of Poipet.
Photo: Reuters