President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Narendra Modi Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Ambedkar is known as the Father of Indian Constitution,
Photo: PTI
PM Modi remembered Ambedkar for his “exemplary service” to the nation. "His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” PM Modi tweeted.
Photo: PTI
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi presents gifts to Buddhist monks at a ceremony to pay homage to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'
Photo: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi
Photo: PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati pays homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at party office in Lucknow. "Hundreds of salutations to the most respected Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who blessed the country by giving a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian constitution, on his death anniversary," she wrote on Twitter.
Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Lucknow.
Photo: PTI
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar pays homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary. A three-time member of parliament, he is the grandson of Dr Ambedkar.
Photo: Twitter
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday. He also said that the work to set up an international standard memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Indu Mill Compound in Mumbai will be completed at the earliest.
Photo: Twitter