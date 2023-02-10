Top 6 UG courses that Indian students PREFER

85.3 lakh aspirants applied for BA courses in 2022

Similarly, enrollment in BSc courses increased by 6.62% in past 5 years and touched 47.2 lakh in 2022

BCom enrollments observed an increase of 8.8% in past 5 years and touched 37.9 lakh in 2022

BE courses, too, saw an increase of 73% in past 5 years and reported 14.02 lakh enrollments in 2022

However, BTech was the only UG programme in which enrollments decreased by 10.3%. There were 36.6 lakh enollments in 2022.

Enrollments for Bachelor's of Medicine and Bachelor (MBBS) increased by 40.9% in past 5 years and touched 2.97 lakh in 2022

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article