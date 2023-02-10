Top 6 UG courses that Indian students PREFER
85.3 lakh aspirants applied for
BA courses
in 2022
Similarly, enrollment in BSc courses increased by 6.62% in past 5 years and touched 47.2 lakh in 2022
BCom enrollments observed an increase of 8.8% in past 5 years and touched 37.9 lakh in 2022
BE courses, too, saw an increase of 73% in past 5 years and reported 14.02 lakh enrollments in 2022
However, BTech was the only UG programme in which enrollments decreased by 10.3%. There were 36.6 lakh enollments in 2022.
Enrollments for Bachelor's of Medicine and Bachelor (MBBS) increased by 40.9% in past 5 years and touched 2.97 lakh in 2022
