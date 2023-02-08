Top 5 quotes from Joe Biden's State of the Union Address
US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union (SOTU) Address to a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. His words covered multiple topics with relations to the country today.
“Before I came to office, the story was about how the People’s Republic of China was increasing its power and America was falling in the world. Not anymore. I’ve made clear with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict," said Biden.
"Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united NATO and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people.”
“I signed an executive order for all federal officers banning chokeholds, restricting no-knock warrants, and other key elements of the George Floyd Act. All of us in this chamber, we need to rise to this moment. Let’s come together and finish the job on police reform."
“Buy American has been the law of the land since 1933. But for too long, past administrations have found ways to get around it. Not anymore."
“We’re often told that Democrats and Republicans can’t work together. But over the past two years, we proved the cynics and the naysayers wrong."
